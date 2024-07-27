J-K: Soldier killed, captain among 4 injured as Army foils BAT attack along LoC in Kupwara

An Army personnel was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army on Saturday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources told PTI.

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added.

J&K | Macchal encounter: Indian Army troops have foiled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack on the Line of Control against Indian forces. The BAT team involved in the attack is suspected to have regular Pakistan Army troops including their SSG commandos who work closely… pic.twitter.com/UF4ueFa2yY — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2024

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists.

"Action by Border Action Team has been foiled by alert Indian Army troops on Saturday morning in Kamakari sector," one of the sources said.

“One Pakistani intruder has been killed,” he added.

Two intruders managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours, the sources said.

They said the group of three intruders hurled a grenade and opened fire on a forward post near the Kumkadi post in the Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district.

The troops retaliated, leading to a gunfight with the attackers, resulting in five soldiers being injured, with one later succumbing to his injuries. The injured Army personnel, including a captain, were evacuated to a base hospital.

The condition of one of the injured soldiers was reported to be “critical,” sources told PTI.