J-K: Soldier killed, captain among 4 injured as Army foils BAT attack along LoC in Kupwara

  • An Army personnel was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army on Saturday foiled an attack by Pakistan

Published27 Jul 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Security personnel during a search operation (ANI Photo) (Representative Image)
Security personnel during a search operation (ANI Photo) (Representative Image) (Shanky Rathore)

An Army personnel was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army on Saturday foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, military sources told PTI.

A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added.

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists.

"Action by Border Action Team has been foiled by alert Indian Army troops on Saturday morning in Kamakari sector," one of the sources said.

“One Pakistani intruder has been killed,” he added.

Two intruders managed to return to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid the intense gunfight that lasted for hours, the sources said.

They said the group of three intruders hurled a grenade and opened fire on a forward post near the Kumkadi post in the Trehgam sector of the north Kashmir district.

The troops retaliated, leading to a gunfight with the attackers, resulting in five soldiers being injured, with one later succumbing to his injuries. The injured Army personnel, including a captain, were evacuated to a base hospital.

The condition of one of the injured soldiers was reported to be “critical,” sources told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:27 Jul 2024, 11:05 AM IST
