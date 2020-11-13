Indian Army to begin recruitment rally on 15 Jan in Telangana's Secunderabad

Indian Army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at AOC Centre, Secunderabad in Telangana from 18 January next year to 28 February.

The Army recruitment rally will be conducted for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

Sports trial for outstanding sportsmen (open category), who have represented in the field of Boxing, Football, Volleyball, Basketball, Handball, Hockey, Swimming, Wrestling, Athletics and Kabbadi, will be held on January 15. These candidates are required to report at Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre Secunderabad at 8 am. These candidates should take the certificates of National or International competitions either at senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

The qualifying age bracket for the Soldier GD category is 17.5 to 21 years. Also, the qualifying age bracket for Soldier Tech (AT), Sol Clk/SKT and Sol Tdn categories is 17.5 to 23 years.

Educational qualification

"Educational Qualification for the Soldier GD is Matriculation/SSC with 33% in each subject & 45% aggregate. Education qualification needed for Soldier Trademan (10th Standard) is 'Passed 10th Standard (33%)' and that for Soldier Tradesman (8th Std) is 'Passed 8th standard'. The same for Soldier Tech(AE) is 10+2/ Intermediate Pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. For Soldier Clk/SKT, it is 10+2/ Intermediate pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory," as per an official statement.

For other details candidates can contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad (TS) 500015. Headquarters AOC Centre e-mail Address- airawat0804@nic.in or visit www.joinindianarmy.nic.in site for more information about recruitment rally, the statement further added.

Negative marking of 0.5 marks will be awarded for incorrect answers in Common Entrance Exam.

"The conduct of the rally is subject to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the month of January 2021. Commandant AOC Centre reserves the right to cancel the rally at short notice due to COVID-19 pandemic," the Indian Army has stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via