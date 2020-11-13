Indian Army to begin recruitment rally on 15 Jan in Telangana's Secunderabad

"Educational Qualification for the Soldier GD is Matriculation/SSC with 33% in each subject & 45% aggregate. Education qualification needed for Soldier Trademan (10th Standard) is 'Passed 10th Standard (33%)' and that for Soldier Tradesman (8th Std) is 'Passed 8th standard'. The same for Soldier Tech(AE) is 10+2/ Intermediate Pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. For Soldier Clk/SKT, it is 10+2/ Intermediate pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory," as per an official statement.