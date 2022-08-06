Indian Army to establish 5G network along borders for high-speed data

The Indian Army is looking to establish 5G network along borders to attain a high-speed data network to support the operational requirements of field formations
The Indian Army is looking to establish a 5G network along the border to improve communication and get a high-speed data network for operational requirements.
China has already begun the operation of setting up a 5G network along the Line Of Actual Control (LAC) for better communication.
The Indian Army has been endeavouring to exploit 5G for supporting operations in the tactical battlefield area, sources in the defence establishment said.
A source told ANI, "The high bandwidth low latency connectivity promised by 5G is envisaged to be better suited for mission-critical communication for troops conducting operations at forwarding edge of the battlefield."
A detailed Joint Services Study was carried out on the implementation of 5G in Defence Services under the aegis of the Corps of Signals. The study after deliberating upon the issue has recommended a roadmap for the induction of 5G into the Defence Forces.
A Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of a 5G testbed has been signed between the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and IIT Madras.
The testbed will facilitate validation of military use cases of 5G for a field army. Some of the operational uses being examined include smart surveillance, telemedicine, drone control, and, real-time augmented and virtual reality for training and operations.
The government on Monday successfully completed the spectrum auction mopping up over ₹1.50 lakh crore in bids by four companies including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Adani Data Networks. The fifth generation (5G) telecom services are likely to be launched in India by October this year.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, addressing a media briefing after the end of the bidding for the 5G spectrum said, out of the total 72,098 MHz of spectrum on offer, 51,236 MHz or around 71 per cent has been sold in the auction.
Vaishnaw said the allocation of the spectrum to the successful bidders would be done by August 10 and the 5G services are likely to be launched in the country by October this year.
