NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Friday signed a ₹1,188 crore deal with state-run Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) for supply of 4,960 MILAN-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) for the Indian Army.

The move will strengthen the government’s Make in India programme, a statement from the defence ministry said. Friday’s order is a repeat of the one signed with BDL in March 2016.

The Milan-2T is a Tandem Warhead ATGM with the range of 1,850 metres, produced by BDL under license from MBDA Missile Systems, France. Tandem warheads comprise a forward charge and a rear charge separated by a blast shield. The forward charge fires first and disrupts the outer armor of the target. The rear charge fires after a short while and penetrates the remaining armor of the target.

These missiles can be fired from ground as well as vehicle-based launchers and can be deployed in anti-tank role for both offensive and defensive tasks, the statement said.

“Induction of these missiles will further enhance the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. Induction is planned to be completed in three years," it said.

“This project is a big opportunity for the defence industry to showcase its capability and will be a step in the direction of achieving the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in the defence sector," it added.

Under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat programmes, the government has been pushing the Indian private sector to manufacture more defence hardware in the country to reduce India’s defence armaments imports as well as transform India into a defence manufacturing hub. The government has set up two industrial corridors one in the north and one in the south to encourage defence manufacturing.,

