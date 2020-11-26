The Indian defence forces have been taking these initiatives to acquire weapon systems which can help them in the ongoing conflict with China

Indian Army to get drones from Israel, US for surveillance along China border

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST

Ajit K Dubey , ANI

The deals for the acquisition of the Heron surveillance drones is in the final stages and is expected to be inked in Dec. The Herons are going to be deployed in the Ladakh sector and they will be more advanced than the existing fleet in the Indian armed forces, the report says