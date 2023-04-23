Indian Army to introduce gender-neutral selection board: Report

Indian Army to introduce gender-neutral selection board: Report2 min read . 06:12 AM IST
- Women are now playing crucial roles in the three services and are no longer seen as peripheral figures.
The Indian Army plans to implement a joint selection board for male and female officers in 2024-25 to promote them to the rank of colonel.
This decision aims to promote gender equality within the military, according to sources familiar with the matter.
As per a recent report by Hindustan Times citing sources, a joint selection board that is neutral to gender will be conducted for all officers from 2009 onwards, for promotion from lieutenant colonel to colonel.
The army's decision to implement a common selection board for male and female officers for promotion to the rank of colonel follows a recent move to promote 108 women officers to the rank of select-grade colonel. Additionally, women officers were offered command assignments in specific branches for the first time.
The women officers who underwent the special selection board were commissioned between 1992 to 2006, and they belonged to various arms and services, including Engineers, Signals, Army Air Defence, Intelligence Corps, Army Service Corps, Army Ordnance Corps, and Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.
“When the special selection board was conducted (for the first time in January) for considering the women officers for command assignments, multiple policy waivers were granted for mandatory qualification, the requirement to earn reports in command of a company, and no reports earned for up to seven years by officers who had exited service and rejoined after a gap," said a second officer, who also asked not to be named.
He further noted that there was no benchmarking of merit with their male batchmates, and equal promotion ratios were ensured, though for most batches it was higher than the corresponding batch of male officers, he said.
“With the common selection board in place from 2024-25, men and women officers will compete on merit for the same vacancies," he added.
“Conducting a common selection board is a progressive move as women officers have been demanding that they be treated on a par with their male counterparts," said Captain Shalini Singh, a former woman officer.
The opening of command roles to women became possible only after the army began granting them a permanent commission (PC) in 2020. With the grant of PC, women officers are gearing up to assume challenging leadership roles akin to their male counterparts, said the first official. “The army has initiated a series of concurrent actions at multiple levels to ensure that the force swiftly transits towards inclusivity by empowering women officers for leadership roles," he said.
Women are now playing crucial roles in the three services and are no longer seen as peripheral figures.
They are being assigned positions equal to their male counterparts, such as flying fighter planes, serving on warships, joining the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre, being eligible for permanent commission, receiving command assignments, and being trained at the National Defence Academy.
