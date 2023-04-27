New Delhi: The Indian Army is set to launch command cyber operations and support wings (CCOSW) to bolster its online networks and safeguard them against the increasing activities of China and Pakistan to target India in the virtual world.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said the decision to operationalize CCOSW was taken during the Army Commanders Conference, which reviewed the current and emerging security scenarios and assessed the operational readiness of the Indian Army. The move comes as the Indian Army seeks to modernize its communication systems and protect its networks against evolving threats.

“In order to augment the capabilities of the forces by absorption of niche technologies and equipment, it was decided to nominate lead directorates and ‘test bed’ formations to evolve optimal employment philosophies and scaling to facilitate better exploitation," it added.

The Army Commanders Conference reviewed pan-India, quantified progress on the ongoing transformational initiatives in key domains of force structuring and optimisation, modernisation and technology infusion, processes & functions, human resources management, and jointness and integration as part of “Year of Transformation" announced in January 2023.