Indian Army to launch command cyber operations and support wings in the face of rising online threats1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 01:41 PM IST
The move comes as the Indian Army seeks to modernize its communication systems and protect its networks against evolving threats
New Delhi: The Indian Army is set to launch command cyber operations and support wings (CCOSW) to bolster its online networks and safeguard them against the increasing activities of China and Pakistan to target India in the virtual world.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×