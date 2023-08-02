Indian Army to now have common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

High ranking Indian Army officials will now have a common uniform irrespective of their parent cadre and initial appointment. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations and will affect all senior officers with the rank of Brigadier and above.

The matter had been discussed during the recently-concluded Army Commanders Conference and a decision came following ‘extensive consultations with all stakeholders’. Officials said that the move was intended to reinforce common identity as well as reaffirm the Army's image as a fair and equitable organisation.

Officials said that headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches, belt and shoes of senior officers of flag rank (Brigadier and above) will now be common and standardised. The flag-rank officers will now not wear any lanyard.

There is no change in the uniform worn by Colonels and officers below that rank.

Brigadier and above officers are those who have already commanded units and battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters or establishments where officers from all arms and services work and function together.

News of the uniform change had first been reported in May this year.

“In order to promote and strengthen common identity and approach in service matters amongst senior leadership, beyond the boundaries of regimentation, the Indian Army has decided to adopt a common uniform for brigadier and above rank officers," PTI had quoted a source to add at the time.

A year earlier, the Army had also introduced a new combat uniform for all its soldiers. The new camouflage uniform is based on a “digital disruptive" pattern.

(With inputs from agencies)