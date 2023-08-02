Indian Army to now have common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

Indian Army to now have common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 05:46 AM IST
The Indian Army has implemented a new common uniform regulation for Brigadier and above ranks irrespective of the parent cadre and initial appointment, Army officials said
High ranking Indian Army officials will now have a common uniform irrespective of their parent cadre and initial appointment. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations and will affect all senior officers with the rank of Brigadier and above.
