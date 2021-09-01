2 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2021, 10:03 PM ISTLivemint
The defence ministry said a contingent of 200 personnel of the Indian Army will participate in an exercise that is taking place from September 3-16
The Indian Army contingent will participate in a two-week multi-nation military exercise named 'ZAPAD 2021' at Nizhny in Russia beginning Friday that is aimed at boosting anti-terror cooperation.
ZAPAD 2021 is a 13-day exercise and will end on 16 September. Over a dozen nations will take part in the 'Zapad' exercise, which will primarily focus on anti-terror operations, officials said. China and Pakistan are also expected to take part in the exercise as observers.
"Indian Army contingent will participate in Multi Nation Exercise ZAPAD 2021 being held at Nizhniy, Russia from 03 to 16 Sep 2021. More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia will also participate in the same exercise," the Army said in a tweet.
"Zapad is one of the theatre level exercises of Russian armed forces and will focus primarily on operations against terrorists," it said.
"The Naga Battalion group participating in the exercise will feature an all Arms combined task force. The exercise aims to enhance military and strategic ties amongst the participating nations," the ministry said.
"The Indian contingent has been put through a strenuous training schedule which encompasses all facets of conventional operations including mechanised, airborne and heliborne, counter-terrorism, combat conditioning and firing," it said.