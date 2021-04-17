Indian Army to reduce attendance in its offices by 50% due to covid surge

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 2.17 lakh new cases and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.As many as 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India taking the total coronavirus tally to 1,42,91,917. The active number of cases stands at 15,69,743. )l

