The new Army Combat Pattern Uniform has been developed with the help of NIFT after going through options of 15 patterns, eight designs, and four fabrics.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Army is set to introduce a light and more climate-friendly combat uniform for its personnel during the Army Day parade, on January 15. The camouflage uniform will will be based on a "digital disruptive" pattern and will be available in 13 sizes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Army is set to introduce a light and more climate-friendly combat uniform for its personnel during the Army Day parade, on January 15. The camouflage uniform will will be based on a "digital disruptive" pattern and will be available in 13 sizes.

Here's all you need to know about the new combat uniform of the Indian Army: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Here's all you need to know about the new combat uniform of the Indian Army: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The new uniform has been designed to serve two purposes--Protection against harsh climatic conditions, and to provide soldiers’ outfits with field camouflage, to increase survivability.

The new Army Combat Pattern Uniform has been developed with the help of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) after going through options of 15 patterns, eight designs, and four fabrics.

The Army's uniform is made of a combination of cotton and polyester in a ratio of 70:30.

The fabric of the Indian Army's new uniform will be lightweight and will dry quickly, thus will be more comfortable for the troops during the operation.

The new uniform will be much more durable as well as comfortable in both summers and winters.

The uniforms, which will feature a mix of colours including olive and earthen, have been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

It is learned that the new combat uniform has been finalised after wide-ranging discussions and analysis of military uniforms of several countries. Yesterday, the Indian Army dismissed the comparisons between the new combat uniform with LTTE uniform. The Army said that both are 'distinctively different' adding that filters have been used on the new Army pattern to distort its appearance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new uniform has been designed to serve two purposes--Protection against harsh climatic conditions, and to provide soldiers’ outfits with field camouflage, to increase survivability.

The new Army Combat Pattern Uniform has been developed with the help of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) after going through options of 15 patterns, eight designs, and four fabrics.

The Army's uniform is made of a combination of cotton and polyester in a ratio of 70:30.

The fabric of the Indian Army's new uniform will be lightweight and will dry quickly, thus will be more comfortable for the troops during the operation.

The new uniform will be much more durable as well as comfortable in both summers and winters.

The uniforms, which will feature a mix of colours including olive and earthen, have been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

It is learned that the new combat uniform has been finalised after wide-ranging discussions and analysis of military uniforms of several countries. Yesterday, the Indian Army dismissed the comparisons between the new combat uniform with LTTE uniform. The Army said that both are 'distinctively different' adding that filters have been used on the new Army pattern to distort its appearance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) took to Twitter and wrote, “Some people…ill-informed or downright malicious are saying that the uniform resembles the LTTE uniform. Here is what the new army combat dress looks like. Prabhakaran is seen wearing LTTE uniform". {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) took to Twitter and wrote, “Some people…ill-informed or downright malicious are saying that the uniform resembles the LTTE uniform. Here is what the new army combat dress looks like. Prabhakaran is seen wearing LTTE uniform".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}