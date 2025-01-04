Jammu and Kashmir news: Two Indian Army soldiers were killed and three others critically injured in a road accident on Saturday in the SK Payeen area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district. Officials said the accident occurred when an Army vehicle skidded off the Bandipora-Srinagar road and plunged into a deep gorge.

Emergency responders acted swiftly, rushing the injured soldiers to the district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora.

Upon arrival at the hospital, two of the critically injured Indian Army soldiers were declared dead. The remaining four soldiers, who are in critical condition, are being transferred to Srinagar for advanced medical treatment., The Global Kashmir reported.

Further details into the incident are awaited.

Flight Operations resume in Srinagar Meanwhile, flight operations at the Srinagar airport resumed after dense fog engulfed parts of Kashmir on Saturday, disrupting air traffic to and from the valley for several hours.

They said operations resumed after the morning's first flight landed at 11:13 am.

A thick layer of fog engulfed Kashmir, including Srinagar, in the morning, resulting in poor visibility.

In Jammu and Kashmir, coldwave conditions persisted, with temperatures plunging below zero degrees at many places. The cold weather has caused the surface of Dal Lake to remain frozen.

On Friday, Srinagar recorded a temperature of -1.2 degrees Celsius, ski-resort Gulmarg recorded 0.8 degrees Celsius, famous tourist destination Pahalgam recorded -3.8 degrees Celsius, Banihal recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara recorded -1 degree Celsius, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, a Cold Wave is considered when a station's minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or less for plains and 0 degrees Celsius or less for hilly regions.