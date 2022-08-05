The Indian Army has completed its communication exercise by testing all of its space-based assets to ensure their operational readiness. The Indian Army is closely studying the war in Ukraine to derive communication technology-related lessons from it. According to the news agency PTI, the focus of the Army's study on the war is on "military communications and electronic warfare". The agency said that the Army learned a tactical communication system, which is operable in a hostile enemy area, with a suitable backhaul from the Russia-Ukraine war.

