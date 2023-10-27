On the occasion of the 77th Infantry Day, the Directorate General of Infantry organised ‘Veer Gatha Samaaroh’ at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt on Friday. A mesmerising light and sound show ‘Saviours of Kashmir’ illuminated the sky to commemorate the landing of Indian Army troops in Srinagar on 27 October 1947. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From marathons to campaigns, the Indian Army organised a range of events in different parts of the country on Infantry Day. The day is celebrated every year on October 27 to acknowledge the contributions of the Infantry, the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army. The day also serves as a reminder that Infantry men became the first Indian Army troop that landed at Srinagar airport and saved Jammu and Kashmir from a Pakistan-backed tribal invasion.

About the Infantry Day celebration The Infantry of the Indian Army, is its largest combat arm. It consists of personnel who have engaged in ground combat on foot and also consists of mechanised and airborne infantry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the India-Pakistan partition, Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh signed an instrument of accession that made the princely state a part of the Indian Union on October 26, 1947. Later, a Battalion of the Sikh Regiment reached the Srinagar air base to save the J&K from tribal invaders, who were backed by Pakistan.

After the landing in Srinagar, the Battalion reached the battleground to fight against tribal invaders. By that time, Pakistan's regular soldiers reportedly disguised as volunteers from the tribal areas of North West Frontier Province (NWFP), had already entered Jammu and Kashmir to forcibly occupy the state.

At that time, the first Indian battalion fought to save the state under the leadership of Lt Col Dewan Ranjit Rai. After securing Srinagar airfield, the Indian soldiers rushed to Baramulla to stop the invaders in their tracks. Under the command of Lt Col Dewan Ranjit Rai was able to delay the advances of the invaders towards Srinagar but he was martyred near Baramulla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!