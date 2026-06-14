Indian Army's new dress code includes bandi jackets; check other grooming rules: ‘Moustaches capped at 12 cm…’

In a move to shed yet another colonial relic, the Indian Army has discontinued the use of ceremonial pouch belts in several dress categories and made it optional for reviewing officers to carry swords during parades.

The changes, detailed in a new 174-page manual, Army Uniforms-2026, issued eight years after the previous edition and accessed by the Hindustan Times - authorise the use of closed-neck bandi jackets in formal settings. The Army has also introduced a new winter uniform, known as Dress 3B, for personnel of all ranks. The outfit comprises an angola shirt, battle jacket and beret.

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“In keeping with the nation’s sentiments and evolving sovereign identity, a number of deliberate refinements have been incorporated. Collectively, these refinements represent a progressive review of residual colonial-era vestiges while preserving the dignity, functionality and enduring traditions of the Indian Army,” the document stated in a section titled “Indigenisation and Alignment with National Ethos.”

Grooming standards The revised manual also sets out detailed appearance and grooming standards, covering tattoos, body piercings, hairstyles, moustaches and the use of cosmetics.

For the first time, officers have been authorised to wear bandi jackets as part of the formal dress code. The option is available alongside existing formal attire such as the bandhgala, lounge suit, combination dress, or a full-sleeved shirt paired with a tie and formal trousers.

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“A closed neck coat (bandi jacket) may be worn over a full sleeved shirt. The bandi jacket may be with or without the neck hook fastening (both patterns are authorised) and will be of solid, sober colour only. Matching formal trousers of sober design and formal closed footwear will be worn,” the manual stated.

Cosmetics, piercings and religious symbols face tight restrictions Women officers are permitted to wear sarees in sober colours, or kurta-salwar and ankle-length straight trousers with a dupatta. However, sleeveless kurtas and casual lower garments such as palazzos and cigarette pants are not permitted.

Among the notable changes, the pouch belt has been removed from Mess Dress No. 5 and No. 6. These dress categories are typically worn at state functions, formal receptions and ceremonial events. However, pouch belts will continue to be authorised for officers up to the rank of colonel in select arms and regiments, including the Armoured Corps, Mechanised Infantry, Regiment of Artillery, Rifle Regiments, Maratha Light Infantry, Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, and Corps of Signals.

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“Pouch belt will not be worn with Dress No 5 and 6. However, it may be worn with ceremonial dresses during regimental/corps functions,” the manual stated.

The regulations also remove colonial-era terminology, including references to the word “royal”.

In the foreword to the manual, Adjutant General Lt Gen VPS Kaushik wrote that the new edition “reflects a considered step towards aligning the army’s dress regulations with contemporary Indian ethos through the progressive removal of residual colonial-era practices, accoutrements and terminology.”

The changes are part of a broader indigenisation push within the armed forces. The effort gathered pace after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kevadia, Gujarat, urged the military to eliminate colonial customs and adopt more Indian approaches in its doctrines, procedures and traditions.

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The new manual also reinforces strict grooming standards. Tattoos and body piercings remain prohibited, while personnel are not allowed to wear bracelets in uniform, except for a single sacred thread on the wrist on the day of a pooja. Religious symbols and markings are generally not permitted, with exemptions for Sikh personnel.

Moustaches must not exceed 12 cm in length. The regulations also prohibit the use of deodorants and perfumes while in uniform, although aftershave lotions remain allowed.

Women personnel are subject to specific cosmetic guidelines. Lipstick, coloured nail polish, bindis and nose pins are prohibited. Sindoor may be worn, provided it remains concealed beneath the beret

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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