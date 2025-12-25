Indian Army's rules for personnel on use of Instagram, WhatsApp: 'Only monitor, no comments'

The Indian Army on Thursday issued a policy regarding the use of social media applications. Personnel are allowed to access Instagram for “purposes of viewing and monitoring only. No comments/views will be communicated on Instagram”, according to Defence officials.

For messaging apps such as Skype, WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, personnel are allowed to exchange unclassified information of a general nature, but only with known contacts, they said, adding that users are responsible for ensuring they are sending information to the correct recipient.

Platforms like YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Quora, and Instagram are restricted to passive use for obtaining knowledge or information. Uploading user-generated content or sharing messages is not permitted, they mentioned, further stating that LinkedIn can be used solely for uploading resumes and accessing information related to potential employers or employees.

The Army Headquarters, through the Directorate General of Military Intelligence (DGMI), has issued the directive, which has been implemented with immediate effect. The existing social media guidelines have been updated to formally classify Instagram as a restricted-use platform.

General Upendra Dwivedi on social media use by army personnel This comes after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addressing the topic of social media use by army personnel at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue recently.

He was asked about the apparent contradiction for today’s youth, particularly Generation Z, who are keen to join the army but are accustomed to social media. The question highlighted the challenges faced by the army in balancing restrictions on social media while considering whether new approaches could be integrated, noting the difficulties that commanding officers face in determining what should or should not be allowed, as per a report by NDTV.

General Dwivedi said, “This is indeed a problem because when these young people come to the NDA [National Defence Academy], I'm told that the first thing they do is search their cabins to find where they have hidden their phones. It takes three to six months to convince the cadets that there is life without a phone.”

“But is a smartphone a necessity today? I think it is an absolute necessity today. When I meet the soldiers, I tell them the same thing, that a smartphone is necessary,” he further said.

General Dwivedi emphasised the importance of smartphones for soldiers, noting that being away from family is a constant challenge in the army. He explained that soldiers often miss significant personal moments, such as their children’s first cries or family interactions, and smartphones provide a way to stay connected, whether through photos or checking on loved ones. He also highlighted their practical use for accessing information, as carrying multiple books in the field is impractical.