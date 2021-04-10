Indian automakers expected to see sustained recovery with record output

NEW DELHI: Manufacturers of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers and their parts suppliers have witnessed robust recovery in volumes and financials in the second half of FY 21, after reporting unprecedented losses in the first two quarters when operations came to a halt due to lockdown measures imposed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Better than expected recovery in economic activity, preference for personal mobility to avoid Covid-19 infections and low base of FY 20 have contributed to the swift recovery witnessed by these companies.

According to industry executives and sector analysts, the third quarter was one the best in the last two decades as retail sales of vehicles, especially of passenger vehicles, reached almost FY 19 levels during the festival period. Demand after the festive season also did not contract significantly as the waiting period on some of the popular products is more than 5 months due to high demand and shortage of parts which has led to a demand supply mismatch.

As the unlocking of the economy began since May, automakers like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and others took two months to return to normal production schedule. In October, vehicle production reached record levels for leading manufacturers like Maruti, Hyundai, Hero Bajaj and others, as manufacturers raced to fill vehicle inventory at dealerships before the festival season.

Retail demand for passenger vehicles also increased by double digits during the Navratri and Diwali festivals, after a period of two years. Despite slowdown in domestic demand for entry level motorcycles after October, manufacturers like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co are expected to report robust recovery in earnings due to gradual improvement in exports.

“The auto industry continued to benefit from relatively healthy demand trends in the post-festive months, with a sharp sequential jump in the commercial vehicle space being a particular highlight. Broad-based general positivity stayed intact as other segments (ex-3-W, buses) i.e. two-wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors, also performed well," said analysts of ICICI securities in a note.

They further added growth in topline of listed automakers and ancillaries in the fourth quarter is expected to be robust in year-on-year terms amid double digit volume growth, BS-VI price hikes and base effect (Covid impacted Q4FY20).

Indicating recovery in demand wholesale of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers increased for the eight consecutive months till March compared to the same period in FY 20. Sales of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles have been declining since second half of FY 19 as a result of the economic slowdown and introduction of new emission norms.

Most brokerages credit rating agencies are expecting revenues and sales to grow in double digits in FY 22, though it may not reach the FY 19 level, when auto industry witnessed highest ever sales.

According to ratings firm Icra, passenger vehicle (PV) industry is expected to post an impressive growth of 22% to 25% for FY 2022, after a 2%-4% decline in FY2021.In the beginning of FY 21, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) expected sales to decline more than 20% across segments .

“Consumer sentiments are one of the key indicators for non-discretionary purchases like cars and luxury goods. Demand has remained strong post the festive seasons as both retail and wholesale dispatches witnessed recovery. The industry clocked the best-ever volume during second half of FY2021, primarily driven by inventory restocking and pent-up demand. Also, as demand sentiments improved, discounts offered during the lean phase eased substantially," said Ashish Modani, vice-president, Icra.

