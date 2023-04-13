SUVs top draw in PVs as auto sales climb in FY23

SUVs top draw in PVs as auto sales climb in FY231 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:37 PM IST
Automobile sales in India grew in FY23, with passenger vehicle sales up 27% YoY, commercial vehicle up 34%, two-wheelers up 14.4% and three-wheelers up 18%. However, sales of motorcycles below 110cc declined 38% YoY, while sales of mopeds fell 50%, and entry-level passenger car volumes fell further. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) expects non-passenger vehicle categories to do better in FY24, with commercial vehicles potentially seeing their best-ever year, but two- and three-wheeler segments still bridging the gap to cover lost volumes from the pandemic and rising prices.
New Delhi: Automobile sales across segments in FY23 grew from the year earlier, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday showed. However, the passenger vehicles segment, driven by sport utility vehicles (SUVs), saw sales above pre-pandemic levels.