SUVs top draw in PVs as auto sales climb in FY23

New Delhi: Automobile sales across segments in FY23 grew from the year earlier, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Thursday showed. However, the passenger vehicles segment, driven by sport utility vehicles (SUVs), saw sales above pre-pandemic levels.

However, SIAM expects non-passenger vehicle category to do far better in FY24. The apex industry body counts factory dispatches to dealers as sales.

Passenger vehicle sales grew nearly 27% in FY23 from a year earlier, while commercial vehicles grew 34%, two-wheelers 14.4% and three-wheelers at 18%, data showed.

While passenger vehicle sales were just 1.5% above the pre-pandemic peak in FY19, two-wheeler sales (at 3.89 million units versus 3.37 million units in FY19), were still at their lowest levels since FY15, while for three-wheelers, FY23 volumes were lowest in over a decade.

For commercial vehicles, however, volumes in the last financial year were close to the FY19 peaks on an overall basis, even surpassing peak volumes in certain sub-segments.

“We see good room for growth in FY24, with some segments witnessing moderate growth, while others will grow faster," Vinod Aggarwal, president, SIAM, said in an interview.

“The overall picture in FY23 was very positive and the industry is now headed in the direction of further growth on the back of a positive economic forecast, high level of infrastructure investments and the expectations that income levels of customers will be stable and good. It also seems inflation is coming under control now."

“We are starting to get indications that the monsoon this year will be normal as well, which will be a positive for the auto sector", Aggarwal added.

While commercial vehicles could see the best-ever year in FY24, for two-and three-wheeler segments it will still be bridging the gap to cover up the volumes they have lost in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic and rising prices, he said.

According to SIAM, challenges in entry-level segments continued across categories in FY23. Passenger car volumes (including hatchbacks, mini and compact cars) fell further in FY23, and are now 57% below their FY17 peaks. However, out of the 3.89 million total PV sales in FY23, passenger cars still accounted for 2.52 million units. The decline in passenger car volumes was made up by a 34% jump in SUV volumes.

Sales of motorcycles below the 110cc category declined 38% compared to their peak pre-pandemic levels, while 1255 cc and below categories fell 27%. Sales of mopeds fell 50% during the same period.

Global uncertainties have also impacted export demand, with volumes declining in FY23 across segments barring PVs. Total exports fell 26% due to a significant drop observed in the motorcycle and three-wheeler segments. In comparison to March 2022, motorcycles and three-wheelers have experienced a decline of 39% and 50%, respectively.

SIAM data showed sales for entry-level categories across segments have almost halved in FY23.