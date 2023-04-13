SUVs top draw in PVs as auto sales climb in FY23

Automobile sales in India grew in FY23, with passenger vehicle sales up 27% YoY, commercial vehicle up 34%, two-wheelers up 14.4% and three-wheelers up 18%. However, sales of motorcycles below 110cc declined 38% YoY, while sales of mopeds fell 50%, and entry-level passenger car volumes fell further. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) expects non-passenger vehicle categories to do better in FY24, with commercial vehicles potentially seeing their best-ever year, but two- and three-wheeler segments still bridging the gap to cover lost volumes from the pandemic and rising prices.