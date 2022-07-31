Amidst the rising technical snag incidents faced by domestic carriers in recent weeks, aviation watchdog authority DGCA's chief Arun Kumar has said that the aviation sector is ‘absolutely safe’ and there is no need to panic. He further added that all the protocols laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) are being followed.

"All the snags experienced are routine and happen with all airlines and all types of fleet. In the last 16 days, even for the foreign operators who come to India, we have seen 15 technical snags, which have been attended and rectified," DGCA's chief Kumar told PTI in an interview.

Kumar also said that the technical snags faced by domestic carriers in recent weeks did not have the potential to cause havoc and that even foreign airlines that came to India reported 15 technical snags in the last 16 days.

On July 28, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told the Lok Sabha that a total of 478 technical snags were reported in the last one year -- from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

In recent times, more than a dozen instances of Indian carriers facing technical snags have become public, especially in the case of SpiceJet, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is keeping a close watch on the developments.

The regulator has started a two-month-long special audit of airlines to address possible issues and has curtailed the operations of SpiceJet, among other measures, amid a spurt in instances of technical snags.

After being severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the domestic civil aviation sector is on the recovery path.