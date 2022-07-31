Indian aviation sector 'absolutely safe', no need to panic, says DGCA chief1 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2022, 12:57 PM IST
DGCA chief said that all the protocols laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) are being followed
Amidst the rising technical snag incidents faced by domestic carriers in recent weeks, aviation watchdog authority DGCA's chief Arun Kumar has said that the aviation sector is ‘absolutely safe’ and there is no need to panic. He further added that all the protocols laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) are being followed.