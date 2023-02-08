Indian Bank hikes its repo benchmark rate on all loans by 25 bps to 6.50%
- In line with RBI's key repo rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.50% on Wednesday, the public sector lender Indian Bank has raised its REPO and RBLR rates with effect from 09.02.2023.
