Indian Bank hikes its repo benchmark rate on all loans by 25 bps to 6.50%

The cost-to-income ratio for Indian Bank was 43.71% in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 44.75% in the quarter ended December 2021, and return on assets (RoA) increased to 0.80% in the third quarter of FY23 from 0.43% in the third quarter of FY22. The bank's Return on Equity (RoE) increased to 15.21% in Q3FY23 as against 8.26% in Q3FY22 whereas its advances increased by 13% YoY to ₹451658 Cr from ₹400432 Cr in Dec'21.