Indian banks' loans and deposits have recorded a growth of 9.6% and 8.9% in the two weeks to March 25, 2022, from a year earlier.

The latest Bulletin Weekly Statistical data of RBI showed that outstanding bank credit increased by more than ₹1.78 lakh crore to ₹118.91 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 25 compared to the same period last year.

From the total outstanding loans, non-food credit rose by over ₹1.84 lakh crore to ₹118.35 lakh crore in two weeks to March 25. While food credit declined by ₹5,897 crore to ₹55,011 crore.

Further, banks aggregate deposits climbed by nearly ₹1.89 lakh crore to over ₹164.65 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 25 compared to the same period last year.

