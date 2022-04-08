This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Outstanding bank credit increased by more than ₹1.78 lakh crore to ₹118.91 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 25 compared to the same period last year.
Indian banks' loans and deposits have recorded a growth of 9.6% and 8.9% in the two weeks to March 25, 2022, from a year earlier.
The latest Bulletin Weekly Statistical data of RBI showed that outstanding bank credit increased by more than ₹1.78 lakh crore to ₹118.91 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 25 compared to the same period last year.
From the total outstanding loans, non-food credit rose by over ₹1.84 lakh crore to ₹118.35 lakh crore in two weeks to March 25. While food credit declined by ₹5,897 crore to ₹55,011 crore.