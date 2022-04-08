Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian bank loans rise 9.6% yoy in two weeks to Mar 25, deposits jump 8.9% yoy. Details here

Indian bank loans rise 9.6% yoy in two weeks to Mar 25, deposits jump 8.9% yoy. Details here

Deposits climbed by nearly 1.89 lakh crore to over 164.65 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 25
1 min read . 08 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Outstanding bank credit increased by more than 1.78 lakh crore to 118.91 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 25 compared to the same period last year.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian banks' loans and deposits have recorded a growth of 9.6% and 8.9% in the two weeks to March 25, 2022, from a year earlier.

Indian banks' loans and deposits have recorded a growth of 9.6% and 8.9% in the two weeks to March 25, 2022, from a year earlier.

The latest Bulletin Weekly Statistical data of RBI showed that outstanding bank credit increased by more than 1.78 lakh crore to 118.91 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 25 compared to the same period last year.

The latest Bulletin Weekly Statistical data of RBI showed that outstanding bank credit increased by more than 1.78 lakh crore to 118.91 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 25 compared to the same period last year.

From the total outstanding loans, non-food credit rose by over 1.84 lakh crore to 118.35 lakh crore in two weeks to March 25. While food credit declined by 5,897 crore to 55,011 crore.

From the total outstanding loans, non-food credit rose by over 1.84 lakh crore to 118.35 lakh crore in two weeks to March 25. While food credit declined by 5,897 crore to 55,011 crore.

Further, banks aggregate deposits climbed by nearly 1.89 lakh crore to over 164.65 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 25 compared to the same period last year.

Further, banks aggregate deposits climbed by nearly 1.89 lakh crore to over 164.65 lakh crore in the two weeks to March 25 compared to the same period last year.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!