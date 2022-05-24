Indian Bank SO Recruitment: 312 vacancies announced. Know eligibility, important dates here1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
- Interested candidates are advised to apply on the official website of the bank - indianbank.in.
Leading Public Sector Bank, Indian Bank has invited applications for 312 vacant positions for the post of Specialist Officer (SO).
Interested candidates are advised to apply on the official website of the bank - indianbank.in.
The application window is open between 24 May and 14 June.
As per the notification, candidates will be hired as a Senior Manager, Manager, Assistant Manager, and Chief Manager under Group 1, Group 2, Group 3, Group 4, Group 5, Group-6 and Group 7.
The candidates who are freshers can apply for Assistant Manager posts while other candidates who are experienced are eligible for Senior Manager, Manager and Chief Manager posts.
Candidates must check all the details carefully in the notice before applying for a particular post.
Candidates are advised to check- age limit, qualification, eligibility criteria, etc. To access the application form, candidates must register themselves on the official site and then they can download the application form by entering their Registration number, Password and Security Code.
For Indian Bank SO Recruitment application, click here
For Indian Bank SO Recruitment notification, click here
Here are the important dates for this recruitment drive
-Commencement of on-line registration of application 24/05/2022
-Closure of registration of application 14/06/2022
-Closure for editing application details 14/06/2022
-Last date for printing your application 29/06/2022
-Online Fee Payment 24/05/2022 to 14/06/2022
