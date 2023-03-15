Indian banking system is most robust and stable, startups may explore using it: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:57 AM IST
- The Minister also said that for those startups whose deposits were going to be made whole, but have no access to it currently, ‘We will explore the option of whether any credit lines can be made available in US dollar or Indian rupees’
Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT , Rajeev Chandrasekhar interacted with over 450 startups, owned/co-owned by Indians, Venture Capitalists (VCs), Industry leaders and others stakeholders on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank through video conferencing from New Delhi on Tueday. The minister assured them that the Narendra Modi government is laser-focused on helping them tide over this crisis.
