Indian banks bad loans to decline to 5-5.5% by March 2024 end: S&P

Indian banking sector's non-performing loans are expected to drop to 5-5.5% of the total advances by FY24-end, as per the S&P Global Ratings report. Following this, S&P expects credit costs to stabilise at 1.5% for fiscal 2023 and further normalise to 1.3%. S&P listed segments like small and midsize enterprises and low-income households to be vulnerable amid high inflation and rising interest rates, however, expect the impact to be limited. RBI which is the inflation trajectory central bank has hiked the policy repo rate by 90 basis points in the last two months to tame the multi-year high consumer price index.

