Why India must mind the consumer credit trap

To illustrate the impact on home loan EMIs (equated monthly instalments), consider a household that took a home loan of ₹50 lakh at 7% interest for 20 years. The EMI works out to ₹38,765. Increase the interest rates to 9%, and the EMI increases about 15% to ₹45,000. In many cases, borrowers can opt to increase the tenure of their loan, while keeping their EMI constant, but this increases the interest paid. Further, this is simply not feasible beyond a point, especially if the EMI is too small to even cover the increased interest on the loan. In such cases, banks will force borrowers to increase their monthly payments. Add inflation to the mix (even though it has come down in recent months), and this puts a further strain on household finances. What does this mean for the economy as a whole, in terms of long-term growth?