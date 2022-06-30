Banks' gross NPAs ratio falls to six-year low in March: RBI

Banks' gross NPAs ratio falls to six-year low in March: RBI2 min read . 04:04 PM IST
- Gross non-performing asset ratio of banks fell to six-year low of 5.9% in March 2022, said RBI
Gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of banks fell to six-year low of 5.9% in March 2022, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its financial stability report for June 2022 on Thursday. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio fell to 1.7% in March 2022.
Macro-stress tests for credit risk reveal that scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) are well-capitalised and all banks would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under adverse stress scenarios, it added.
Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) maintained robust capital positions, with the Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) and Common Equity Tier 1 (CET-1) Ratio of SCBs as high as 16.7% and 13.6%, respectively, in March 2022, and improving returns on assets (RoA) and returns on equity (RoE). Meanwhile, the provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) of SCBs increased to 70.9% in March 2022 from 67.6% in March 2021, the report showed.
“Bank credit growth is picking up steadily, already clocking double digits. Banks have also bolstered capital and liquidity positions while asset quality has improved. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) remain well capitalised. Market risks are rising as spells of volatility are unleashed by foreign portfolio investment outflows and the sharp appreciation of the US dollar," as per the report.
Network analysis indicated that the total outstanding bilateral exposures among constituents of the financial system continued to grow. The share of SCBs in bilateral exposure remain the largest, although, it is lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Economy remains on path of recovery, though inflationary pressures, external spillovers and geopolitical risks warrant careful handling, it said.
The outlook for the global economy is shrouded by considerable uncertainty on account of the war in Ukraine, elevated commodity prices, supply chain disruptions and darkening growth prospects.
"In the Indian economy, high-frequency indicators point to a gradual but unevenly strengthening recovery in the first quarter of 2022-23, in spite of headwinds from the geopolitical situation, elevated commodity prices, especially of crude oil, and volatile financial conditions, as global spillovers endeavour to unsettle domestic financial markets with bouts of turbulence," RBI's report added.
