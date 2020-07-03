Home >News >India >Indian banks' loans rose 6.2% y/y in two weeks to June 19 - RBI
Indian banks' loans rose 6.2% y/y in two weeks to June 19 - RBI

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2020, 05:53 PM IST Reuters

  • As per RBI reports Indian Banks' deposits grew by 11% while its loans increased by 6.2%
  • Statistical data indicates that these took place in the two weeks to June 19, whereas outstanding loans grew by 16.79 billion Rupees

Indian banks' loans rose 6.2% in the two weeks to June 19 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 11%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 16.79 billion rupees ($224.95 million) to 102.45 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 19.

Non-food credit fell 19.27 billion rupees to 101.56 trillion rupees, while food credit rose 36.06 billion rupees to 892.88 billion rupees.

Bank deposits fell 732.67 billion rupees to 138.67 trillion rupees in the two weeks to June 19.

