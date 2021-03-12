OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 26: RBI

BENGALURU : Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% in the two weeks to Feb. 26 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 12.1%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 71,273 crore ($9.79 billion) to 107.75 trillion in the period.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Bloomberg

UK-EU trade slumps in first month of new Brexit rules

2 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Govt to launch Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra portal for investors

Govt to launch Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra portal for investors. Know details

1 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Index of industrial production contracted 1.6% in January after registering positive growth in December. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

India IIP contracts 1.6% in Jan; CPI accelerates to 5.03% in Feb

1 min read . 05:46 PM IST
Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

CPI inflation climbs to 5.03% in February, highest in three months

1 min read . 05:36 PM IST

Non-food credit rose 71,355 crore to 107 trillion, while food credit fell 81 crore to 75,206 crore.

Bank deposits rose 1.52 trillion to 149.34 trillion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout