Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 26: RBI
BENGALURU : Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% in the two weeks to Feb. 26 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 12.1%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.
Outstanding loans rose ₹71,273 crore ($9.79 billion) to ₹107.75 trillion in the period.
Non-food credit rose ₹71,355 crore to ₹107 trillion, while food credit fell ₹81 crore to ₹75,206 crore.
Bank deposits rose ₹1.52 trillion to ₹149.34 trillion.
