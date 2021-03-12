Subscribe
Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 26: RBI

Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% y/y in 2 weeks to Feb 26: RBI

Bank deposits rose 1.52 trillion to 149.34 trillion.
1 min read . 06:06 PM IST Reuters

BENGALURU : Indian banks' loans rose 6.6% in the two weeks to Feb. 26 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 12.1%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans rose 71,273 crore ($9.79 billion) to 107.75 trillion in the period.

Non-food credit rose 71,355 crore to 107 trillion, while food credit fell 81 crore to 75,206 crore.

Bank deposits rose 1.52 trillion to 149.34 trillion.

