Three-fourth of ₹2000 currency notes in circulation have returned to banks: Govt1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:15 PM IST
In a surprise move, RBI announced withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes from circulation but gave public time till 30 September to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.
New Delhi: Indian banks have received ₹2.72 trillion worth of ₹2,000 banknotes up to 30 June, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced their withdrawal on 19 May, said Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×