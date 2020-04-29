Indian banks rush to raise money to combat loan losses due to Covid-19

MUMBAI: A number of Indian banks are looking to bolster their capital base through equity issuances as a safeguard against the covid-19 induced economic shock eroding their capital adequacy. There are widespread apprehensions that the suspension of businesses due to the lockdown will result in borrowers finding it tough to repay loans which may increase slippages and force lenders to go for higher provisioning and loan write-offs from the September quarter onwards.

Banks, including IDFC First Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, plan to raise at least ₹35,000 crore via share sale.

Over the past few weeks, these banks have drawn up plans to issue fresh equity, which will enhance their common equity tier 1 capital, a yardstick to assess a bank’s ability to provide for loan losses, write-off loans and spend money on potential acquisitions or capital infusion plans.

Private lenders IDFC First Bank and RBL Bank are looking to raise Rs. 1,800-2000 crore each said two people directly aware of the bank’s plans.

“The capital will be used by IDFC First Bank for strengthening the bank’s capital buffers further and for growth of the bank," said this person, who declined to be named citing price sensitivity.

The bank’s CET 1 ratio has steadily fallen from 15.27% in March 2019 to 13% at the end of March this year. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio has deteriorated from 15.47% in March 2019 to around 13.28% now.

Going by the trend, the bank is indeed in need of capital at the moment to continue providing for bad loans, which may further aggravate due to the ongoing lockdown and stagnation of businesses that may lead to the borrower’s inability to repay loan dues.

RBL Bank is likely to raise capital primarily to avail more growth capital and strengthen capital position further.

“The capital raising may happen when the share price goes up. The money can be used for consolidation such as acquisitions or merger, apart from improving the bank’s tier 1 capital further," said a person close to RBL Bank.

The bank’s stock has slumped by over 80% to ₹125.80 from Rs. 716.55 a year ago.

The regulatory requirement for the total CAR is 10.875% with CET-1 ratio at 8.875%.

On 28 April, Mint reported that according to internal stress tests conducted by HDFC Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd ,bad loans could rise for Indian lenders because of the lockdown.

HDFC Bank expects up to a 50 basis points (bps) impact from probable stress in small business loans. IndusInd Bank, on the other hand, pegs the figure at a maximum of 80 bps. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The HDFC Bank stress test showed that 9% of its micro, small, and medium enterprise portfolio may be vulnerable.

As of March 2019, the country’s total credit market including bank lending was at ₹117 trillion, of which around ₹64 trillion loan outstanding was in the overall commercial segment. Loans to large corporates (exposure more than ₹100 crore) stood at ₹42 trillion whereas the micro and SME segment loans stood at ₹16 trillion.

Banks fear that due to the suspension of commercial activities a large amount of defaults will arise from this ₹64 trillion loan book, which will start weakening banks’ capital positions from the September quarter.

“Once the moratorium by Reserve Bank of India or RBI is lifted, the banking industry is most likely to see a rise in bad assets since the large borrowers may find it tough to repay loans because many industrial activities are shut due to the lockdown, which in turn will result in very sluggish revenues going forward," said a top private bank official.

Equity markets have plummeted drastically since January due to the covid-19 crisis worldwide. Market volatility has shot up and banks are concerned that if capital buffers are not created soon, they may find it tough to sell shares at current market prices to be able to deal with potential loan losses and an imminent liquidity crunch in the credit system triggered by the slowdown.

Last Wednesday, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, said it will raise capital by issuing up to 65 million equity shares, which at the current market price may fetch the bank at least ₹7,500 crore.

Public-sector lender Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has received board approval to raise up to Rs13,500 crore in additional capital for the financial year 2021.

On 23 April, Mint reported that Yes Bank Ltd plans a new fund raise of at least ₹5,000 crore.

On 3 April, The Economic Times reported that the Hinduja family backed IndusInd Bank is looking to raise $500-750 million “confidence capital" from marquee global investors to soothe investor nerves frayed by worries over rising bad loans due to the covid-19 outbreak and outflow of about a tenth of its deposits after the collapse of Yes Bank.

