Priority sector loan norms to get a rejig3 min read 15 May 2023, 11:47 PM IST
Bank deposits in rural funds to count as priority sector exposure
While lending in most PSL sectors saw growth in FY23, credit flows to export credit and social infra have seen a dip
New Delhi: The government is considering restructuring the priority sector lending (PSL) scheme to allow deposits made by banks in the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) and such other funds to qualify as exposure under PSL, two people informed of the development said.
