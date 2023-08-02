Banks’ RoA to decline in 2.5 yrs: McKinsey

1 min read

Indian banks are expected to see a decline in their return on assets (RoA) over the next 24-30 months, with an estimated range of 0.8% to 1%, due to a contraction in net interest margins (NIMs) caused by the repricing of deposits, according to a report by McKinsey & Co. The report also highlighted that the share of retail loans in total banking advances has increased significantly, contributing to higher NIMs. Despite the projected decline, Indian banks have remained strong and outperformed their global peers in terms of growth and profitability.

