Indian beauty consumers are highly influenced by digital, says report

The Connected Beauty Consumer report stated that beauty consumers are online for advice, ideas and inspiration, with 9 out of 10 of them being influenced by digital media. The journey of a consumer in terms of awareness is shifting from TV to digital avenues, with 33% beauty consumers engaging digitally every day, 50% every week and 93% every month. Buying beauty products in India has also become a video-centric affair with YouTube emerging as a beauty adviser and search as a discovery platform. Among consumers surveyed, 81% are engaging with beauty creators on YouTube and 26% have purchased a beauty product as a result of watching a beauty video on YouTube.