Nifty, Sensex fall for sixth day on FII sell-off as oil price rises
The Nifty fell by 0.98% to 19,523.55 while the Sensex closed down nine-tenths of a per cent to 65,508.32 as FPIs sold a provisional ₹3,364.22 crore.
NEW DELHI : Indian benchmark indices fell the most in six days on Thursday on continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FII) amid rising oil prices and US bond yields and weak Asian markets like Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 which plunged almost a per cent and a half each. Indian investors were left poorer by ₹2.98 trillion, with the NSE’s market cap falling to ₹314.26 trillion.