Putting debt-driven diversification on the back burner is now seen as key to restoring confidence. The group, which bought a controlling stake in TV channel New Delhi Television Ltd. in recent months as the first step in building what the tycoon then called “the Financial Times or Al-Jazeera of India," is now unlikely to make more purchases in the media space, according to the people familiar with Adani’s planning.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}