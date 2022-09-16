Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now world's second richest2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 11:49 AM IST
Indian billionaire, industrialist and Adani Group's Chairperson Gautam Adani's wealth surged to make him the second richest man in the world, led by a sharp rally in the Adani Group stocks. As per Forbes real-time billionaires list, Adani's net worth stands at $155.7 billion as of September 16, 2022, up by $5.5 billion or nearly 4%.