Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now world's second richest

In May 2022, he made a big entry into cement when he won the race to acquire Swiss giant Holcim's cement business in India for $10.5 billion. Adani also wants to be the world's largest producer of green energy and has said he will invest upto $70 billion on renewable energy projects. He has increased his charitable giving, pledging in June to donate $7.7 billion for social causes to mark his 60th birthday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}