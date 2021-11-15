ICC Men's T20 World Cup did not go the way Team India wanted it to. The Men in Blue struggled in the initial half of the championship which ultimately led to a lacklusture T20 World Cup for them. However, Indian billionaire Harsh Goenka has found management lessons in how the tournament played out.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the RPG Group Chairman listed five management lessons based on the results of the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup.

“Management lessons from T-20 World Cup: 1. On off days, the best can also lose -India; 2. A great team doesn’t need stars-New Zealand; 3. Class ultimately shows -David Warner; 4. To win, you need to peak at the right time- Pakistan; 5. One tiny mistake can cost you victory-Hassan Ali," Goenka wrote.

Management lessons from T-20 World Cup:

1. On off days, the best can also lose -India

2. A great team doesn’t need stars-New Zealand

3. Class ultimately shows -David Warner

4. To win, you need to peak at the right time- Pakistan

5. One tiny mistake can cost you victory-Hassan Ali — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 15, 2021

Some of Goenka's followers added their own lessons to the list. “6. Luck plays a role - (Toss is important); 7. Team of stars do not become a star team - West Indies; 8. Statistics can be tricky - India has a win percentage of 60% (3 out of 5 games); 9. Rankings don't get you victory (India and England)," wrote D Prashant Nair.

“No Excuses,Only Winning Matters- Australia," commented Aruna Vij.

“Don't take toss practice sessions lightly-All teams," read one comment in a lighthearted vien.

Australia ended its drought of world championships on Sunday by winning its maiden T20 World Cup. Half centuries by Mitchell Marsh and player-of-the-tournament David Warner helped the team secure an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the final played in Dubai.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.