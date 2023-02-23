Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani top wealth losers: Their combined net worth loss this year is..
- Earlier this month, Mukesh Ambani surpassed Gautam Adani to take over as the richest Indian
Indian industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have been the biggest losers in terms of wealth in the world's richest list in 2023 so far. As per the data by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani has witnessed his wealth eroded by over $78 billion in year-to-date (YTD) terms whereas Ambani's net wealth has declined by more than $5 billion, with their combined loss of over $83 billion.
