Indian border tensions echo Beijing's South China Sea shenanigans

Lynn Kuok is the Shangri-La Dialogue Senior Fellow for Asia-Pacific Security at the UK-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). Speaking in a webinar hosted by the Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA) on 25 June, Kuok said Chinese activities in the South China Sea have arguably intensified since COVID-19 struck. She asserted, "This is something that should concern us all. First, because it's not merely a dispute over rocks and reefs as some like to say, but it's something that affects the balance of power in the region. And the second reason it should concern us is that the rules-based order is being undermined, and this doesn't just affect the South China Sea and the US, China, but it affects global order and the ability to ensure stability, not just regionally but internationally. So we should all care about what happens in the South China Sea."