Home / News / India /  Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen becomes world champion
Listen to this article

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen won the Women's World Championships in Istanbul on May 19 with a 5-0 victory over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight (52kg) final. The Telangana boxerbecame only the fifth Indian boxer to win the world title with this victory.

Mary Kom is a six-time champion (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018). The world titles have also been won by Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006), and Lekha KC (2006).

Apart from Nikhat Zareen's gold, bronze medalists Manisha Moun (57kg) and rookie Parveen Hooda (63kg) will return home.

A 12-member Indian delegation was dispatched to compete, and while the medal count has dropped by one, one Indian has been named global champion for the first time in four years. Mary Kom won gold in the 48kg category in the 2018 event.

“It is very important for me to win each and every competition,"Nikhat Zareen earlier told Mint Lounge. “I don’t have too many major competition medals, except the Asian Championships bronze medal (2019). Whenever I am getting an opportunity, I want to give my hundred per cent. I want to win a medal in each and every competition."

Nikhat Zareen made her world debut in 2016, when she was forced out of her comfort zone by domestic competition and competed in the bantamweight (54 kg) division.

