Execs yet to decide on investing after EBRD chief’s meet1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Basso, who assumed office as the first woman to chief of the EBRD on 19 July, met with Indian business leaders in New Delhi, to discuss investment opportunities in the countries where the bank operates
New Delhi: While Indian business leaders recently met the president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, they are yet to make concrete investment commitment with the multilateral development bank that funnels investments to build market economies, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
