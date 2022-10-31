Indian businesses face challenges in meeting net-zero carbon emissions: Study

“While over 2 in 3 (71%) businesses in India (and 70% of firms across APAC) identify collaboration as critical to clearing these roadblocks and achieving their net-zero carbon goals, 63% say the lack of access to peer networks and cross-sector communities is a top challenge impeding climate collaboration. This is followed by the lack of access to best practices and learning platforms (31%), lack of awareness or knowledge of partner organizations or initiatives (31%), and lack of a dedicated budget to support the development of decarbonizing technologies and services (27%)," the study said.

