Myanmar: Indian businesses in 'wait and watch mode' to see impact of coup

For now, though, India seems to be in a position to manage its ties with Myanmar despite power changing hands. During their October visit, Shringla and Naravane had called on State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Commander in Chief of Defense Services Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Analysts are divided over whether India had picked up signals of trouble between State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and the Myanmarese military leaders or the visit of the two turned out to be opportune given the events that have unfolded this week.