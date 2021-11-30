Indians run some of the world’s biggest and best companies. Be it Google or Microsoft, they are playing a key role in the success of the companies globally. On Monday Indian origin Parag Agrawal was appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter.

Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to praise the move and hail the Indian talent. "This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it (sic)," tweeted Mahindra.

Jack Dorsey on Monday confirmed his resignation by releasing a statement on the micro-blogging platform saying that the time has come for him to step down after 16 years of association with Twitter. In an email to his employees.

Mahindra was replying to Patrick Collison, co-founder and CEO of Stripe Company, who congratulated Agrawal, saying that it is heartening to see the “astonishing success" of Indians in the tech world.

This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it. 😊 https://t.co/Dl28r7nu0u — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 29, 2021

“Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, @paraga!)," tweeted Patrik Collison.

Tesla CEO too praised the Indian talent and said "USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!"

List of other Indian-origin CEOs in the global tech space

Google - Sundar Pichai

Microsoft - Satya Nadella

IBM - Arvind Krishna

Adobe- Shantanu Narayen

VMWare - Raghu Raghuram

